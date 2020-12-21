Wright County Sheriff’s Office urges precautions after series of catalytic converter thefts

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to take precautions after recent series of catalytic converter thefts.

Residents in the Grovespring, Hartville, Mansfield, Norwood and Mountain Grove areas have all seen catalytic converters cut off or stolen in recent weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office recommends these tips in an effort to crack down on the thefts:

If possible, park your vehicle under a light if you have one which might help keep them away.

If you have security cameras, park your vehicle where it can be seen on camera.

Suspects have been cutting off catalytic converters with a battery operated sawall in most cases. Authorities have a suspect in mind, but if you have any information, contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 417-741-7576.

