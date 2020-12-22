Advertisement

20 dogs rescued from China meat market find forever homes in Florida

Once the 20 golden retrievers got a check-up, quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go home with their new families.(Source: WFOR via CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIAMI (WFOR) - Twenty golden retrievers from a meat market in China now have homes in South Florida after a rescue organization raised $60,000 to bring them to the United States.

The 20 lucky pups met their new, loving forever families Sunday in Miami. Thanks to Golden Rescue South Florida, they have their first place to call home and a second chance at life.

“Currently in China, they’re for meat consumption. They eat the dogs for meat, and we teamed up with the rescue back in June to save these dogs. So, this has been six months in the making,” said rescue coordinator Kristine Minerva.

Minerva says it required medical testing, examinations for the dogs and getting them through customs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not do their usual fundraising, but they still managed to raise the $60,000 it took to rescue the dogs.

Once the dogs got a check-up, quick bath and some snacks, they were ready to go home with their new families.

“This is the happiest day in 2020 for me. The fact that we’ve been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it’s been such a long journey, and to have her here means everything. It truly is making our year,” said new dog owner Katie Brown.

