Missouri Gov. Parson pardons 24

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday pardoned more than two dozen people but has not yet identified them.

Parson pardoned 24 people and commuted the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest. These are the first pardons Parson has granted since taking office in 2018.

Parson’s office on Monday refused to name those getting pardoned. His office said some of the former criminals’ families had not yet been notified.

Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says the Governor’s Office is waiting to name those pardoned until their families are notified. Jones said Parson likely will release the names on Wednesday.

