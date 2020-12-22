Missouri Safe at Home Program provides some privacy for crime victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a push underway to extend protections for victims of abuse from the state to the federal level. It’s called Safe at Home and its mission is to keep a victim’s personal information from becoming public.

Several states have confidentiality programs for survivors of crime. Missouri’s has been in place since 2007.

Someone might hear about the Safe at Home program in Springfield through advocates at the Victim Center or Harmony House. It offers a layer of protection for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, human trafficking, stalking, or other crimes. It’s designed to keep survivors’ addresses out of the public record and away from abusers.

“Getting out, seeking help, getting a safety plan, that’s not the end of your story. That’s actually just the beginning,” said Lisa Saylor.

Saylor’s story had a difficult chapter. She endured seven years of an abusive marriage. She escaped to a Webster County shelter in 2011 with her three children.

“He became very aggressive and stalked us regularly,” she said.

For a while, Saylor had to bounce from place to place to keep her abuser guessing on her location. She said he repeatedly violated protection orders tracking her down and once, sexually assaulted her. Through the Missouri Safe at Home program, though, she was able to stop running and settle into a home of her own.

“To hide that address is a layer of security for me in knowing we can go out in the yard and play, we can close the door and lock it at night knowing we’re safe,” Saylor said.

The program started through the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. Current Secretary Jay Ashcroft said it is used to allow crime victims to keep their home address private when dealing with state government matters.

“We can put a family on a path that leads them out of what hopefully is the darkest time of their life they will ever have and move them onto a path of normalcy and greater opportunity for prosperity,” he said.

Ashcroft said victims who have applied and are accepted are given a post office box address in Jefferson City for their mail, which his staff has access to.

“It comes to us first, we sort it, we forward all of that first-class mail to their real address, but that real address doesn’t get put down on rebates or credit cards or other things so that address doesn’t become a public record,” he said.

Ashcroft said there are also options for voter registration as well.

Saylor said this program is simply a tool, and survivors should stay proactive, but privacy is protection.

“Use this as a resource and start walking back out of this. This isn’t the end,” Saylor said.

Both Saylor and Ashcroft said Safe at Home could be made better by adding federal laws providing the same protection on a national level. They said the U.S. Congress is considering that now in HR 4705, which would “require executive agencies and Federal courts to comply with address confidentiality programs.”

Saylor said legislation can only do so much without prosecutors and judges to uphold it. She would like to also see lifetime protections orders be offered to survivors, so they do not have to deal with dozens of court appearances.

Ashcroft said he encourages anyone with questions about Missouri’s Safe at Home program to get in touch with his office for more information.

