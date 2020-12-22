Mosley, Black Lift Bears to Win over Little Rock

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The sophomore tandem of Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black both scored career highs and helped lift Missouri State to an 85-77 win over visiting Little Rock here Monday, giving the Bears a solid win over the Sun Belt Conference preseason favorites and a 3-0 start to the season.

