Advertisement

Mosley, Black Lift Bears to Win over Little Rock

Rock Bridge duo score 26 each in Missouri State victory
Ja’Monta Black scores a career high 26 in Bears win Monday.
Ja’Monta Black scores a career high 26 in Bears win Monday.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The sophomore tandem of Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black both scored career highs and helped lift Missouri State to an 85-77 win over visiting Little Rock here Monday, giving the Bears a solid win over the Sun Belt Conference preseason favorites and a 3-0 start to the season.

For the complete story, head to Ozarks Sports Zone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
Police ruled the shooting death of Richard Tyler Corbin, 17, of Springfield, Mo. accidental.
Police identify teenager shot at Springfield home; ruled apparent accident
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
2 charged with second-degree murder, child abuse in death of child in Benton County, Mo.

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
SEC coaches name DeVonta Smith offensive player of year
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back...
Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Ravens each have 7 Pro Bowlers
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame