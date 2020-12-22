Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., distributes first doses of the coronavirus vaccine

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Healthcare gave its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

President and C.E.O. Tom Keller said the hospital found out it would be receiving 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine Sunday night. The vaccinations were delivered early Monday morning and distributed to ten people around 5 p.m.

”I would have asked [to be] if I had not been in the first group, I am very proud to be here,” said William McGee, Chief Medical Officer of Ozarks Healthcare.

McGee and nine others joined the historic group of people to receive the coronavirus vaccine first. This comes just hours after the larger hospital system CoxHealth was able to distribute its first doses of the vaccine.

”This has been a coordinated effort between the medical fields, the medical societies, federal government, our governor, and the state of Missouri to allow this distribution and access to the urban areas and the rural areas at the same time,” McGee said. “Remarkable feat, remarkable.”

Keller said Ozarks Healthcare chose to opt for the Moderna vaccine due to its flexibility when it comes to the number of doses they ask for each week.

“If you signed up it was all supposed to be delivered on Monday and lo and behold on Monday morning we received our shipment of the vaccine,”Keller said.

He said the group also included a member of the South Howell County Ambulance Service.

”One of the things we’ve been planning for was to be able to give the vaccine not just to our own healthcare workers, there were other people in the room there,” Keller said.

All 10 people were vaccinated at the same time. McGee said it was quick and painless.

“In fact the flu vaccine probably is a little bit more ‘smart’ or stings than this vaccine, I noted that two other physicians said the exact same thing,” McGee said.

Keller tells KY3 he has already ordered another 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered next week.

