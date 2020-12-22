Police identify man found dead inside burned vehicle in Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Police identified a Mountain Home, Ark. man found dead inside a burned car.

The victim is Cody Benjamin Stradford, 35. His parents reported him missing to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Lindsey, 27, Skylar Brazil, 38, Allison Cunningham, 42, and Ashley Hendricks, 35 all face first-degree murder charges in the investigation.

Deputies responded to call around 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16 stating a car had been burned near Old Arkana Road. The caller told authorities it looked like a body was inside the car.

Investigators located a burned vehicle with Stradford’s remains inside. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the vehicle had been there for several days. Investigators from the three agencies searched the burned vehicle, conducted interviews and executed search warrants at two homes in the Mountain Home area.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Coroner’s Office, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections and Community Corrections all contributed to the investigation.

