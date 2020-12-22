Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges you to avoid risky holiday activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages the community to consider modifying holiday plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Health leaders released a Risk Assessment Quiz. Take the quiz here: health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely. The quiz helps you consider the level of risk of activities and make a more informed decision about how you can reduce your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household pose the lowest risk for disease spread. Lower risk activities include:

Having a small dinner with people who live in your household.

Having a virtual dinner and sharing traditional recipes with friends and family.

Holiday shopping online rather than in person.

Exchanging gifts in person with members of your direct household.

Opening presents virtually with other family members or friends.

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

Attending church services virtually.

Coordinating a virtual visit with Santa for young children.

Using non-contact forms of greeting instead of handshakes and hugs.

Participating in drive-through holiday displays with members of your household, where you can remain in your vehicle and enjoy the magic of the season from a distance.

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health department strongly discourages hosting or attending in-person celebrations with people outside your household. If you choose to gather in-person with family and friends, health leaders ask you to wear a mask whenever you’re not eating or drinking, maintain a six-foot distance, wash your hands often and stay home if you feel sick.

Nearly 20,000 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Greene County residents.

“We are in an especially difficult phase of our recovery, when it feels all the more difficult to stay the course,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. " But unfortunately, right now, when people gather together, people get sick. And when people get sick, our hospitals see more patients--then, tragically, more deaths result. We are close to the finish line, but this winter holiday is a big part of how we finish strong.”

The health department’s Winter Holiday Guidance at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely provides valuable information on ways to best protect yourself and your family.

Santa Claus himself recorded a message for children on how they can keep themselves and others healthy this holiday season. You can view his inspiring message here: https://vimeo.com/492219943/9a934c7d27

Families wanting more information on how they can celebrate safely are welcome to contact the Health Department to ask questions via our coronavirus hotline at (417) 874-1211 or by email at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

