Springfield Nature Center trail closing temporarily for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the trails at the Springfield Nature Center will soon get a makeover.

Starting January 5, crews will replace the asphalt on Boardwalk Trail with gravel. Missouri Conservation Department administrators say the new surface will be safer for visitors when the paved trail becomes slick during rainy or icy conditions.

“Due to erosion and some some of the uprooting from the trees causing damage to the trail,” said Rudy Martinez. “It’s been needing it for a while so now makes a good time.”

The Springfield Nature Center is located at 4601 South Nature Center Way.

