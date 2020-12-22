Advertisement

Springfield Nature Center trail closing temporarily for repairs

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the trails at the Springfield Nature Center will soon get a makeover.

Starting January 5, crews will replace the asphalt on Boardwalk Trail with gravel. Missouri Conservation Department administrators say the new surface will be safer for visitors when the paved trail becomes slick during rainy or icy conditions.

“Due to erosion and some some of the uprooting from the trees causing damage to the trail,” said Rudy Martinez. “It’s been needing it for a while so now makes a good time.”

The Springfield Nature Center is located at 4601 South Nature Center Way.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
Police ruled the shooting death of Richard Tyler Corbin, 17, of Springfield, Mo. accidental.
Police identify teenager shot at Springfield home; ruled apparent accident
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
A rare Christmas Star: Here is how you can see it in the Ozarks
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
2 charged with second-degree murder, child abuse in death of child in Benton County, Mo.

Latest News

Lisa Rose/Maria Neider/Jackie Garrity
KY3 announces additional anchor changes and new hire
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis hospitals packed as virus cases climb
Why Facebook closed, then returned page assisting veterans
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100+ new cases; Arkansas nearly 1,900+ cases