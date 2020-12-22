Advertisement

Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield

Police tells us this wasn’t a random shooting.
Near Battlefield and National
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Springfield Monday night.

Malcolm J. James, 28, died in the shooting. Police have not identified the shooter in the case.

Investigators say the shooting happened near the Battlefield and National intersection between a Taco Bell and Cash Title Loans store. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators believe this shooting was not random.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

