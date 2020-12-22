USPS hopes to catch up on shipping delays before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you feel like some of your packages are taking longer than usual to get to you, they are.

Workers at the United States Postal Service report a record year in packages coming through their system. This year many are shipping gifts, instead of traveling with them. That means the same items are being shipped twice. Once to the buyer, then again to those receiving them as presents. That means double the amount of shipping.

But USPS says it is confident workers can put a major dent in package deliveries this week. Plus, FedEx and UPS have routed increased orders through the already overwhelmed postal service.

”We are putting in long hours and we like to do it,” Mark Inglett, Communications at USPS, says. “This is what we do. This is our Super Bowl. It’s our time to shine. So trust me, We’re going to give you every effort we can so there’s the encouraging part there.”

USPS workers are working late hours and early mornings right now to keep up. Some even being asked to work on Christmas and throughout the weekend, this would include holiday pay for the workers.

USPS recommends signing up for text alerts on your packages you are waiting for. It will alert you when it’s on the move and out for delivery. You can find out more about that HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.