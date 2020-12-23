Advertisement

Arkansas hospitalizations hit record high, more beds planned

Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that two facilities will be constructed in the state to provide over 100 additional hospital beds if needed for patients with the coronavirus as hospitalizations hit a daily record high.

“We have to be ready for whatever comes in January,” Hutchinson said at a news conference. “It is my hope that we will build this out and we will not have to utilize those beds for COVID patients.”

He said that while the state’s existing capacity has been able to manage the current caseload, there could be a spike in cases following the Christmas holiday, as there was after Thanksgiving.

Hutchinson said there were currently 1,103 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in the state.

Hutchinson said the state was reporting 1,941 new and probable COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for a total so far of 205,048, and 43 new deaths. The state’s death toll is at 3,338.

He said that as of Tuesday morning, 12,969 health care workers have gotten the vaccine. He said that the state expects to get 23,400 new doses from Pfizer next week and 17,700 doses from Moderna for residents of long-term care facilities.

Hutchinson said that the “alternative care sites” that will provide the total of 124 new hospital beds will cost $7.4 million. He said the state is hoping FEMA will cover 80% of that.

Troy Wells, president and chief executive officer at Baptist Health, said 50 of the beds will go into the medical center’s J.A. Gilbreath Conference Center in Little Rock. H said that started last week and should take about a month to build. He said they’ll also add 74 beds at a facility in Van Buren, which is located near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. He said that will take six to eight weeks to complete.

Hutchinson also said that as of Jan. 2, commercial indoor venues will have to get approval from the state health department for gatherings of over 10 people. Previously, approval was only needed for such gatherings of 100 or more.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 9%.

One in every 188 people in Arkansas tested positive in the past week, Johns Hopkins said.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
Tony Aldapa, the EMT who gave CPR to a passenger with COVID-19 symptoms on a flight, speaks...
EMT who gave CPR to flight passenger with COVID speaks
All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic uncertainty and chaos was some...
A season of fear, not cheer, as coronavirus changes Christmas
For Christmas this year, Andrea Ellis did the bulk of her shopping online. One package came...
Woman finds used COVID-19 test swab in her package