Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Democratic Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Education secretary nominee talks about the power of education
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
Cold blast moves in tonight
The United Nations’ human rights office said on Wednesday that it’s “deeply concerned” by U.S....
UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors