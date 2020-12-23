Advertisement

City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Protecting people and their property, Lebanon is moving to expand the city’s fire department. The hope is to help those in need even faster.

“We’ve planned for the future,” said Sam Schneider.

In his 20 years as the Lebanon Fire Chief, Schneider has always hoped to bring faster response times to the southwest part of the city. There’s no fire station there, and it takes his crews more time to help.

Schneider says response times on the north and south areas of the city are about five minutes. On the southwest side, it’s about seven minutes or more.

“Imagine trying to hold your breath for an additional two minutes, or your home being on fire and growing exponentially every second,” Schneider said.

City Administrator Mike Schumacher said soon, a public safety center will be built in that area, near Beck and Ivey Lanes. It’ll be home to the city’s third fire station.

“That’s where we feel Lebanon’s going to grow. That’s where we need to improve fire services and public safety services,” he said.

Schumacher said the city has already bought the land and approved the project this week. He said the $2.7 million price tag includes construction costs.

“Fire department headquarters, so the fire chief, fire inspector, a deputy fire chief will all be located at this location as well as your traditional fire apparatus and fire staffing,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher and Schneider said the new public safety center will be paid for through the capital improvement sales tax, but there needs to be more firefighters to staff it. Those will be paid for through the public safety sales tax. Both were approved by voters, according to Schumacher.

Schumacher said the city will save some money having city utilities work on the project.

“Electric, water, sewer, we’ll put those in within 15 feet of the building. The paving needs outside the building will be handled by city staff as well,” he said.

Schumacher said the fire department will hire six new firefighters and said the city plans to expand the center in years to come by adding 9-1-1 dispatchers as well.

Schneider said faster response times and forward thinking will help the city flourish.

“We think it’s going to serve the citizens of Lebanon for a very long time,” he said.

Construction is set to start next month, with expected completion in January 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
Rehab center at Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Rehab program at El Dorado Springs hospital helps COVID-19 patients fully recover
Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
Joy Assisted Living
CVS, Walgreens plan for vaccine clinics at long-term healthcare facilities
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations