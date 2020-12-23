City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Protecting people and their property, Lebanon is moving to expand the city’s fire department. The hope is to help those in need even faster.

“We’ve planned for the future,” said Sam Schneider.

In his 20 years as the Lebanon Fire Chief, Schneider has always hoped to bring faster response times to the southwest part of the city. There’s no fire station there, and it takes his crews more time to help.

Schneider says response times on the north and south areas of the city are about five minutes. On the southwest side, it’s about seven minutes or more.

“Imagine trying to hold your breath for an additional two minutes, or your home being on fire and growing exponentially every second,” Schneider said.

City Administrator Mike Schumacher said soon, a public safety center will be built in that area, near Beck and Ivey Lanes. It’ll be home to the city’s third fire station.

“That’s where we feel Lebanon’s going to grow. That’s where we need to improve fire services and public safety services,” he said.

Schumacher said the city has already bought the land and approved the project this week. He said the $2.7 million price tag includes construction costs.

“Fire department headquarters, so the fire chief, fire inspector, a deputy fire chief will all be located at this location as well as your traditional fire apparatus and fire staffing,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher and Schneider said the new public safety center will be paid for through the capital improvement sales tax, but there needs to be more firefighters to staff it. Those will be paid for through the public safety sales tax. Both were approved by voters, according to Schumacher.

Schumacher said the city will save some money having city utilities work on the project.

“Electric, water, sewer, we’ll put those in within 15 feet of the building. The paving needs outside the building will be handled by city staff as well,” he said.

Schumacher said the fire department will hire six new firefighters and said the city plans to expand the center in years to come by adding 9-1-1 dispatchers as well.

Schneider said faster response times and forward thinking will help the city flourish.

“We think it’s going to serve the citizens of Lebanon for a very long time,” he said.

Construction is set to start next month, with expected completion in January 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.