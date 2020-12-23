Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August

Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office dropped several charges against a man accused in a shooting at a Springfield night club.

The shooting happened outside Club Rodeo in west Springfield in August. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Investigators say several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club around 1:30 a.m.

Dimitri Dudley, 27, faced charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say they kept one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors also charged Montavius Warren, 25, with resisting/interfering with arrest in the case..

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the case remains under investigation and additional charges may follow. He notes investigators say there were two shooters at the scene of the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Jacob Miller of the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477) or by secure online website (P3tips.com).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
Cold blast moves in tonight
Springfield organization assisting renters as eviction moratorium nears end
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico works the sidelines...
Behind the screen:How networks have adjusted to airing NFL