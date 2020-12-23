Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office dropped several charges against a man accused in a shooting at a Springfield night club.

The shooting happened outside Club Rodeo in west Springfield in August. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Investigators say several shots were fired in the parking lot of the club around 1:30 a.m.

Dimitri Dudley, 27, faced charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say they kept one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors also charged Montavius Warren, 25, with resisting/interfering with arrest in the case..

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the case remains under investigation and additional charges may follow. He notes investigators say there were two shooters at the scene of the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Jacob Miller of the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477) or by secure online website (P3tips.com).

