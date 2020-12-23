Advertisement

Hillcrest High School students share music from the streets of Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making a joyful noise this time of year is pretty common. What’s uncommon is when that joyful noise is made by people who live on the streets of Springfield.

The staff of “HTV Magazine” at Hillcrest High School visited the “Springfield Street Choir” to share the holiday sounds from the streets of Springfield.

The story is one of five finalists for the National Television Academy’s Student Production Award for news in February. Hillcrest students have won three national awards from the Television Academy in the past.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
Rehab center at Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Rehab program at El Dorado Springs hospital helps COVID-19 patients fully recover
Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
Joy Assisted Living
CVS, Walgreens plan for vaccine clinics at long-term healthcare facilities
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations