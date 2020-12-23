Hillcrest High School students share music from the streets of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making a joyful noise this time of year is pretty common. What’s uncommon is when that joyful noise is made by people who live on the streets of Springfield.

The staff of “HTV Magazine” at Hillcrest High School visited the “Springfield Street Choir” to share the holiday sounds from the streets of Springfield.

The story is one of five finalists for the National Television Academy’s Student Production Award for news in February. Hillcrest students have won three national awards from the Television Academy in the past.

