‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film

“Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KY3 News)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - George Bailey’s home from the holiday classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming to life in the LEGO world.

The Middaugh Family from upstate New York created the “It’s a Wonderful LEGO Life” set. The family said they’re huge fans of the movie because they are from Seneca Falls, the town believed to have inspired Bedford Falls from the film.

Jason Middaugh and his daughter Jane said the extra time during the pandemic allowed this life-long dream of creating their own LEGO set to happen. He also said it brought some life lessons.

”With some hard work and creativity, something that seems impossible can actually happen,” said Jason Middaugh. “We’re hoping it’s kind of like the end of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ when everyone comes together, maybe instead of putting their money in the bowl they’re putting votes in there for us.”

That’s where you come in! In order to get the LEGO set into production, the set needs 10,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas web page. The set includes the Bedford Falls Bridge and the Bailey’s home at 320 Sycamore.

VOTE HERE: It's A Wonderful LEGO Life

The LEGO set also includes its own version of Zuzu Bailey, played by Missouri child star Karolyn Grimes. Grimes attended Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. She also has a star on the Missouri Walk of Fame in Marshfield. Now, she can add having her own LEGO character to her resume.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

