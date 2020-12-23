Man arrested in 2004 killing of Izard County, Ark. woman extradited

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Izard County sheriff’s office says the man arrested for the 2004 killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman has been extradited to Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported William Alma Miller was placed in the Izard County jail as of Monday evening and is scheduled for a circuit court hearing today on a first-degree murder charge.

Miller was arrested on suspicion of killing Rebekah Gould, who was found dead more than 15 years ago. Her body was found at the bottom of an embankment six days after she was reported missing. He is currently being held without bail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.