Advertisement

Neighborhood pushes for more lighting in north Springfield park for safety

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crime in a north Springfield park brought people together for a common goal. Neighbors hope to improve safety near Lafayette Park.

“I don’t feel safe. It’s infringing on my right to feel safe, to enjoy my property, to enjoy my home,” said Shanyn Wehde.

Lafayette Park on E. Atlantic St. in Springfield is quite literally in Wehde’s backyard.

“This has been crime central,” she said of the park.

Using a crime map, KY3 News found, in the last year, Springfield police have been called to the immediate area around Lafayette Park nearly a dozen times. The issues include theft, assault, sexual assault, stolen vehicles and vandalism.

Wehde said the darkest corner of the park is at Boonville Avenue and Thoman Street, where she said she’s seen drugs deals happen and stolen vehicles dumped.

“When a new family moves into the neighborhood, the first thing they see is the park. ‘Oh yes, we can take our kids to play,’” she said. “Within 20 minutes, they realize, ‘I don’t want my kids playing here.’ I want to change that.”

So she and others went to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the City of Springfield, asking to “light Lafayette.” They hoped lighting the corner would keep criminals away.

“Certainly, people who live closest to the park, they’re our best eyes and ears on what’s going on in the park, good and bad,” said Jenny Filmer Edwards.

Edwards, spokesperson for the park board, said $40,000 was used to add lights to Lafayette Park three years ago, along with a new playground. She said the board learned about this new idea just a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s very unusual to have change in a park as quickly as we’ve seen here. It just happened to work out that we were able to work with sources and City Utilities, in particular, is the hero,” Edwards said.

Wehde said, within the last week, CU added lights to that darkest corner and she’s noticed a slowdown in crime. She said this is a start to making the neighborhood feel like home again.

“This is our park and we’re very proud of it. We want it back,” Wehde said.

The neighborhood group is planning projects to maintain the park. They are looking to start a campaign, picking up trash and painting tables at other neighborhood parks.

Edwards said the park board is working to add more lights to Lafayette Park in the future, depending on prices and funding. She said the board works directly with neighborhood groups often and anyone with any concerns about parks in their area should contact the board directly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
Cold blast moves in tonight
Springfield organization assisting renters as eviction moratorium nears end
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico works the sidelines...
Behind the screen:How networks have adjusted to airing NFL