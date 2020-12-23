Neighborhood pushes for more lighting in north Springfield park for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crime in a north Springfield park brought people together for a common goal. Neighbors hope to improve safety near Lafayette Park.

“I don’t feel safe. It’s infringing on my right to feel safe, to enjoy my property, to enjoy my home,” said Shanyn Wehde.

Lafayette Park on E. Atlantic St. in Springfield is quite literally in Wehde’s backyard.

“This has been crime central,” she said of the park.

Using a crime map, KY3 News found, in the last year, Springfield police have been called to the immediate area around Lafayette Park nearly a dozen times. The issues include theft, assault, sexual assault, stolen vehicles and vandalism.

Wehde said the darkest corner of the park is at Boonville Avenue and Thoman Street, where she said she’s seen drugs deals happen and stolen vehicles dumped.

“When a new family moves into the neighborhood, the first thing they see is the park. ‘Oh yes, we can take our kids to play,’” she said. “Within 20 minutes, they realize, ‘I don’t want my kids playing here.’ I want to change that.”

So she and others went to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the City of Springfield, asking to “light Lafayette.” They hoped lighting the corner would keep criminals away.

“Certainly, people who live closest to the park, they’re our best eyes and ears on what’s going on in the park, good and bad,” said Jenny Filmer Edwards.

Edwards, spokesperson for the park board, said $40,000 was used to add lights to Lafayette Park three years ago, along with a new playground. She said the board learned about this new idea just a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s very unusual to have change in a park as quickly as we’ve seen here. It just happened to work out that we were able to work with sources and City Utilities, in particular, is the hero,” Edwards said.

Wehde said, within the last week, CU added lights to that darkest corner and she’s noticed a slowdown in crime. She said this is a start to making the neighborhood feel like home again.

“This is our park and we’re very proud of it. We want it back,” Wehde said.

The neighborhood group is planning projects to maintain the park. They are looking to start a campaign, picking up trash and painting tables at other neighborhood parks.

Edwards said the park board is working to add more lights to Lafayette Park in the future, depending on prices and funding. She said the board works directly with neighborhood groups often and anyone with any concerns about parks in their area should contact the board directly.

