New Springfield crisis cold weather shelters in need of volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three new cold weather shelters are opening in Springfield.

Capacities are only half of what they would be without the coronavirus, so it’s creating a need for more places to escape the extreme cold.

The First Unitarian Universalist Church opened up its doors Saturday for 15 men to stay in their cold weather shelter. In order to continue serving those in need, they’re going to need some help.

“At the end of the day we just want to be able to see enough capacity to be able to meet the need,”said Community Partnership of the Ozarks Director of Homeless Services Adam Bodendieck.

First Unitarian Universalist Church stepped up to help, opening its doors this week. Hope Church and Salvation Army-Harbor House will be joining them at the first of the year. Bodendieck said the new beds are only for men.

”We do have our existing overnight crisis shelter ‘Safe To Sleep’ for women and we also have a crisis cold weather shelter for women at the Grace United Methodist,” he said. “We typically see those programs keep up with the need where women are concerned.”

Minister Michelle Scott-Huffman said Unitarian Universalist knew it could help after the National Avenue Christian Church wasn’t able to become a crisis cold weather shelter last week.

”It was a perfect opportunity for us to partner with them and to be able to do something together that neither one of us knew we could do on our own,” Scott-Huffman.

The church can house up to 20 men on nights when temperatures dip below freezing, and requires at least two volunteers a night.

”We need volunteers for as early as later this week and to sign up for two to three months from now,” she said.

Scott-Huffman said the church is covered on volunteers for Christmas Eve.

”But, we still have a slot for the evening of Christmas Day, so folks are welcome to jump in and sign up for those holiday spots as well,” she said.”We’ll be here.”

Bodendieck said finding volunteers during this pandemic has been a challenge.

“We’ve been able to say fairly confidently ‘ok we have enough volunteers signed up to cover the two existing shelters we have,’ but it hasn’t been a really deep roster and then as we look at increasing capacity by adding new shelters on we just, we need more volunteers to be able to sustain those as well. "

Hope Church and the Salvation Army- Harbor House are also in need of volunteers.

