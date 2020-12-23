Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Protecting family and friends over the holidays

By Melanie Steen
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It can be easy to overlook the current situation facing the nation, and choosing to be around our loved ones. But, this year could bring challenges in having to decide to stay home. Lakeland Behavioral Health System shares tips on how to cope.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Managing stress during the holidays
KY3
The Place: Alpha Gal Syndrome
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Becoming mentally healthy
KY3
The Place: Staying healthy during the holidays