Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports December as worst month for COVID-19 deaths

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 22 Greene County residents related to COVID-19 in the last week.

December became the deadliest month for COVID-19, with 86 deaths. A total of 282 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

Health leaders report the latest victims as:

  • A man in his 50s
  • A woman in her 50s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • A woman in her 60s
  • Two men in their 70s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • Three women in their 80s
  • A man in his 90s
  • Seven women in their 90s
  • A woman in her 100s

Fourteen of the victims from COVID-19 lived with long-term care. All suffered from underlying health conditions. During the December 16-22 reporting period, the average age of those who died from COVID-19 in Greene County decreased to 77.2 years from 82.3 years the week prior. The percentage of individuals who died who were not associated with long-term care increased to 36.3% compared to 30.7% the week prior.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

40s: 5 deaths

50s: 13 deaths

60s: 37 deaths

70s: 79 deaths

80s: 85 deaths

90s: 59 deaths

100s: 4 deaths

COVID-19 in our community

This week, Greene County surpassed 20,000 total cases of COVID-19. In December, 4,750 in the county have contracted the virus. In the last week, health leaders reported 1,470 cases. The seven-day average for new cases is 210 cases.

“Passing the unfortunate milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 cases is a reminder that when people gather together, people get sick. And when people get sick, our hospitals see more patients--then, tragically, more deaths result,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are closer to the finish line with each day that passes, but how we celebrate will determine our path to finishing strong.”

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household pose the lowest risk for disease spread. If you choose to celebrate in-person with people outside your household, follow these prevention measures:

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Risk Assessment Quiz at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely assists you in considering the level of risk of activities. See the health department’s “Celebrate Safely” video here: https://vimeo.com/491219663

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

