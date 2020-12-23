Springfield group assisting as eviction moratorium nears end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in the Ozarks face eviction as a federal moratorium protecting them is set to expire.

Legal Services of Southern Missouri reports eviction cases are one of the types they handle the most. Lawyers say their calls about evictions are down, but say so is their entire call volume.

“We just think it’s the calm before the storm,” said Dan Wichmer, Legal Services of Southern Missouri Executive Director.

The federal moratorium on evictions expires December 31. A new relief package could bring an extension of one month. But staff say it’s delaying the inevitable. A US census household survey shows in Missouri, up to 48% of households are not current on rent or mortgage and potentially face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.

“It’s really really concerning,” says Justin Lockhart, Community Partnership of the Ozarks director of community collaboratives. “I think if even half of that number were to come to fruition, we would have an emergency on our hands.”

Once the moratorium ends, the lawyers at LSSM expect a flood of cases. If you are behind on payments, they say you need to keep in contact with your landlord and pay whatever you can. You also need to fill out the Center for Disease Control’s affidavit and present it to your landlord. They say the form only applies to those who can’t pay, but who are trying. Most in Springfield have respected the form.

“You know, we see the occasional disagreement between landlords and tenants about whether they would qualify using affidavit, but for the most part, the fact that you don’t see the courts overwhelmed and we haven’t seen a huge uptick in evictions. I mean we get inquiries all the time about the affidavit, but I think both sides understand that there’s something in place until the end of the year.”

Agencies who provide housing help and rent assistance are also seeing a rise in calls for help.

“We have some amazing organizations here locally; Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, OACAC and Salvation Army are some of those that would have rental assistance funding, but again that funding is limited,” Lockhart says.

Lockhart says a new state program ( https://www.mohousingresources.com/erap-program-overview ) will provide landlords CARES Act dollars for back rent if they agree not to evict for 120 days.

“So it’s something that could potentially help the landlords but also help the tenants and protect them from eviction as well,” Lockhart says.

All those watching the current situation wish they had an easy answer to prevent families from losing their homes.

“If the moratorium does end, and people need assistance, we are here to help,” Wichmer says.

https://www.mohousingresources.com/erap-program-overview

Legal Services of Southern Missouri will assist those who meet the income guidelines in the court process. You can call or fill out an application for legal help on their website.

Legal Services of Southern Missouri: https://www.lsosm.org/applicants/

CDC Form: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/declaration-form.pdf

