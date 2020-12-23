Texas County deputies arrest man after 3-county pursuit

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A three-county pursuit ended in the arrest of a man wanted in several Ozarks counties.

Deputies arrested John Weaver on felony warrants from Texas County, Barry County and Stone County.

Investigators say a Texas County Deputy patrolling Baxter Road in the Licking area spotted a vehicle being operated by Weaver. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but Weaver took off. The deputy pursued Weaver across several county roads and state highways into Phelps County and Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation devices on Route C in Dent County. As Weaver approached the area, he stopped, deputies then arrested him without incident.

“Deputy Aaron Sigman deserves recognition for locating this suspect, pursuing him and making the arrest that led to the recovery of stolen property,” Sheriff Scott Lindsey said. “Pursuits are always dangerous for officers and the public alike, Deputy Sigman did a great job maintaining composure and following the suspect.”

The Licking Police Department Dent County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol provided assistance during the pursuit.

Investigators say a search of Weaver and his vehicle led to the recovery of several stolen power tools and other items from a burglary. Investigators say they also found a substance they believe is methamphetamine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.