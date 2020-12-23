Advertisement

Texas County deputies arrest man after 3-county pursuit

Deputies arrested John Weaver on felony warrants from Texas County, Barry County and Stone...
Deputies arrested John Weaver on felony warrants from Texas County, Barry County and Stone County.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A three-county pursuit ended in the arrest of a man wanted in several Ozarks counties.

Deputies arrested John Weaver on felony warrants from Texas County, Barry County and Stone County.

Investigators say a Texas County Deputy patrolling Baxter Road in the Licking area spotted a vehicle being operated by Weaver. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but Weaver took off. The deputy pursued Weaver across several county roads and state highways into Phelps County and Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation devices on Route C in Dent County. As Weaver approached the area, he stopped, deputies then arrested him without incident.

“Deputy Aaron Sigman deserves recognition for locating this suspect, pursuing him and making the arrest that led to the recovery of stolen property,” Sheriff Scott Lindsey said. “Pursuits are always dangerous for officers and the public alike, Deputy Sigman did a great job maintaining composure and following the suspect.”

The Licking Police Department Dent County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol provided assistance during the pursuit.

Investigators say a search of Weaver and his vehicle led to the recovery of several stolen power tools and other items from a burglary. Investigators say they also found a substance they believe is methamphetamine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
Rehab center at Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Rehab program at El Dorado Springs hospital helps COVID-19 patients fully recover
Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
Joy Assisted Living
CVS, Walgreens plan for vaccine clinics at long-term healthcare facilities
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations