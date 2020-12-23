Advertisement

The Place: Dealing with grief during the holidays

By Michael Gibson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The grief of losing a loved one can often feel debilitating during the holidays. Author Andy Willoughby offers tips on how to get through these difficult seasons in his new book, The Reluctant Bachelor: Grief Unfiltered - Learning to Smile with a Hole in Your Heart.

Purchase the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Reluctant-Bachelor-Grief-Unfiltered-Learning/dp/1735962104

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Hyvee
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: How moral injury affects veterans
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Simplicity of cooking steak
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Making a great steak