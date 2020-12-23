Advertisement

US judge again blocks new Arkansas abortion restrictions

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge in Little Rock has temporarily blocked four new abortion restrictions hours after they took effect in Arkansas, including one that bans a procedure commonly used in the second trimester.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker late Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order blocking the four laws, which took effect earlier in the day. The order is set to expire on Jan. 5, unless it is extended.

Baker had issued a similar ruling in 2017 blocking the four laws, but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that order in August, saying the case needed to be reconsidered in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving a Louisiana case.

“Arkansas has repeatedly prevailed when it has appealed similar rulings by Judge Baker and will ultimately do so again,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement.

The laws, passed by Arkansas’ Legislature in 2017, include a ban on the second trimester procedure known as dilation and extraction. Several states have passed similar bans, and a federal appeals court in New Orleans has agreed to reconsider its ruling that struck down Texas’ ban.

The Arkansas challenge was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of a Little Rock abortion provider. An attorney for the ACLU said during Tuesday’s court hearing that eight women scheduled for abortions next week in Little Rock would not be able to get them if the laws remained in effect, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

“Access to abortion in Arkansas has been preserved — for now,” said Ruth Harlow, senior staff attorney in the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project. “We are gratified that the court recognized the irretrievable harm these laws would cause to patients, and that it stepped in quickly.”

Baker’s decision also blocked new restrictions on the disposal of fetal tissue collected during abortions. The other restrictions included one that bans abortions based solely on the fetus’ sex and another that requires physicians performing abortions for patients under 14 to take certain steps to preserve embryonic or fetal tissue and notify police where the minor resides.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
Cold blast moves in tonight
Springfield organization assisting renters as eviction moratorium nears end
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico works the sidelines...
Behind the screen:How networks have adjusted to airing NFL