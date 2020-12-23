Advertisement

Without coach Musselman, Arkansas tops Abilene Christian

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman speaks to his team in a huddle during the second half of an...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman speaks to his team in a huddle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody scored 21 points and Arkansas rolled to an 85-72 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday and will head into Southeastern Conference play undefeated.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols and associate head coach David Patrick took over.

JD Notae added 19 points and Desi Sills 18 for the Razorbacks (8-0), who are scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 30 in their first road game.

Sills had seven-straight points in an 11-0 run that made it 11-1 and his two free throws at the 12:12 mark put the lead at 19-8. Sills had 16 points in the first half and the Razorbacks shot 54% to take a 47-31 lead.

The Wildcats (7-2) trailed by as many 22 in the second half but cut the deficit to nine, 77-68, on a Clay Gayman 3-pointer with 3:27 to play. Notae connected from behind the arc for Arkansas’ next two baskets to secure the game.

After shooting 39% in the first half, Abilene Christian shot 57% (16 of 28) to stay in the game. =

Notae had three 3s and 17 points and Moody 12 in the second half for Arkansas, which came into the game averaging 90.7 points a game.

Gayman led the Wildcats with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Abilene Christian was only allowing 55.8 points and forcing 24 turnovers but Arkansas only gave it away 13 times.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Battlefield and National
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in south Springfield
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Veterans Protecting the Homeland is group of honorably discharged veterans.
Why Facebook temporarily shut down a Springfield, Mo. veteran’s profile and group page
Temperatures will be tumbling overnight as the wind continues to gust over 30 mph. This will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest air of the season arrives by Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico works the sidelines...
Behind the screen:How networks have adjusted to airing NFL
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin watches his...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Harsin to lead football program
Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, left, is embraced by teammate Javon Pickett, right, after they...
Tilmon’s 3-point play rallies No. 14 Missouri past Bradley
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
SEC coaches name DeVonta Smith offensive player of year