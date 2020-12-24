Advertisement

2 more men charged in deadly southwest Missouri shooting

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — Two more men have been charged in a deadly July shooting in southwest Missouri.

Lamar police said in a news release that Tre Ackerson, 26, of Joplin, and David Morris, 33, of Duenweg, were charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of Terry Harless, 51, of Lamar.

Police said Ackerson already was jailed on Jasper County on unrelated charges when the warrant was served. Authorities are looking for Morris.

A third man, Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City, was formally charged last week and is jailed without bond in Vernon County.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

