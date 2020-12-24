Advertisement

Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations

Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged caution Wednesday ahead of Christmas gatherings as Arkansas reported another one-day high of coronavirus hospitalizations.

“This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading COVID-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind,” Hutchinson said. “Please protect yourself and your family.”

U.S. health officials have been more direct: asking people to stay home instead of getting together. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that if people do travel, they should get tested for the virus before leaving home and when they get back.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,110 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record number pushing past the previous high of 1,103 hospitalizations set Tuesday.

The state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. There are currently 22,516 active cases of COVID-19.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Arkansas has risen over the past two weeks from 16.31% on Dec. 8 to 18.98% on Dec. 22.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California to become 1st state to top 2 million virus cases
Greg Frost, a 54-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, battled COVID-19 for more than a month, most of...
‘Our angel on Earth’: Neb. man survives 4 weeks on ventilator with COVID-19
For most of that time, the 54-year-old was in the intensive care unit on a ventilator in a...
Family grateful as Neb. man recovers after 39 days fighting COVID-19
Jesse Martinez, 37, is charged with murder and other crimes after he allegedly fatally struck...
Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says
Coronavirus hospitalizations are hitting record highs, triggering a warning about the holidays...
Massive vaccine deal inked as hospitalization hit records