Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting; woman charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Benton County, Mo. investigators say a scuffle led to a deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to a home on State Highway BB near Warsaw.

Investigators say Patricia A. Garvey, 63, told deputies she shot Jason Swanson, 37, in his upper torso. Swanson died from the gunshot wound. She told authorities a gun went off during a scuffle.

Prosecutors charged Garvey with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the case. A judge set bond at $200,000.

