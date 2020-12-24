Cold Temperatures Forecasted: Here is how Santa stays warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Merry Christmas Eve!

Santa has been delivering gifts all across the world. You can track him through the NORAD link below.

With millions of gifts to deliver and an open sleigh, you may be wondering how he is able to survive the changing weather conditions as he delivers gifts. Here’s a breakdown of the technology Santa uses so you can have your gifts on Christmas Day.

Tracking Santa (NORAD)

Staying warm while delivering gifts

When temperatures drop into the 30s, with winds gusting upwards of 30mph, one can get frostbite within 30 minutes. Now, to better pain the picture. Temperatures as you go up in the atmosphere decrease with height. This means Santa and his reindeer are flying through extreme temperatures and wind chills.

Thankfully, the sleigh has advanced technology made by the elves themselves. With heated seats and steering wheel, Santa sometimes gets hot while sitting in his sleigh. The sleigh is also specially equipped with a warm air vent that blows heat directly at his face while flying. Basically, he has a bubble of warmth around him.

Santa’s Signature Outfit

Santa's signature outfit (KYTV)

Of course, Santa is dressed in the highest quality garments. Thick wool coats, the warmest of gloves, and his signature hat. We will need to take a cue from Santa this Christmas holiday as wind chills stay in the teens and single digits.

Keeping the Reindeer Warm

As for the reindeer, they are strong animals. Covered in thick fur which insulates and keeps them warm. Reindeer also act as the engine for the sleigh so they warm-up quick when flying around. On particularly cold nights, the hot air that puts a bubble around Santa to keep him warm, also creates a thermal bubble around the reindeer.

