CVS, Walgreens plan for vaccine clinics at long-term healthcare facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Long-term health care facilities have already started vaccinating staff and residents. Some using Walgreens or CVS may be waiting for their on-site clinics, like Joy Assisted Living in Springfield.

Administrator of Joy Assisted Living, Kathy McCrary, says the facility is using Walgreens to vaccinate its staff and residents. McCrary hopes for the vaccination clinic to be held in mid-January.

”If the supply goes like it’s supposed to,” McCrary says. “If all the other things go like they’re planned.”

McCrary says a majority of staff and residents will be getting the vaccine. She’s expecting about 90% to get vaccinated, but it isn’t mandatory.

“There may be some people, staff or residents, who aren’t allowed to take it because of allergies or other things their doctor deems unsafe,” McCrary says.

Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban says he anticipates phase one of vaccinations to go into late February or even early March.

“Call it the end of March, beginning of April, we expect to start phase two of the vaccination of the general population,” Ban says.

CVS will begin on-site visits to long-term health care facilities starting on Monday. District Leader Nate Burrell says the amount of immunizers being sent to each facility depends on the number of people receiving the vaccine. By changing the number of immunizers sent to each on-site clinic, it allows them to vaccinate everyone within that one visit.

“Assisted living the patients will come to us and get their shots in a common area, like a cafeteria, socially distanced,” Burrell says. “In the skilled nursing facilities, we’ll be going room to room and doing immunizations with the pharmacist gowning and de-gowning and switching gloves and all of that between each patient.”

CVS immunizers will be going back to each facility a minimum of three times to make sure everyone who wants to get vaccinated can. Burrell says the goal is to get to all facilities within 12 weeks.

“That would be enough for us to do three visits, even on the 28 day cycle for each site,” Burrell says. “I mean that really is our goal.”

McCrary says Walgreens is also authorized to come to the facility three times.

“I’m not exactly sure how they want to break that up but those three times have to include both vaccinations for everyone,” McCrary says.

McCrary says the facility is in the process of getting all the necessary forms completed before the vaccination clinic, but she’s expecting almost all of the staff and residents to get the vaccine.

