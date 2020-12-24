Firefighters battle a fire in an old motel near Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into a fire in an old motel on West Sunshine near Zimmer Avenue.

Crews were called to the fire just before midnight Wednesday. The motel located behind the new Casey’s was in the process of being torn down.

The fire is being labeled as suspicious because electricity wasn’t connected to the building.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4:00 Thursday morning. They returned about one hour later for a small flare up.

Nobody was hurt.

The Brookline Fire Protection District Chief told KY3 that some of the roads near the fire became slick because water that leaked from the hoses froze on the roads.

