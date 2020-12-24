Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas then a Huge Warm-up

Morning wind chills around zero
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT
Sunny but very cold across the Ozarks today! This will lead to a very cold night as high pressure settles into the Ozarks. The winds should lighten up enough to allow temperatures to settle to the upper single digits and low teens. There will still be a decent breeze so wind chills will start either side of zero.

On Christmas Day sunshine and retreating cold air mass will allow temperatures to warm back to the mid to upper 30′s. This is still not back to average but at least going in the right direction. A huge warm-up is in store for this weekend.

Sunny skies and south winds will usher in much warmer temperatures. The highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 50′s. No rain is forecast although a few clouds will build Sunday as a cold front slides across the area in the late afternoon. Monday looks about average with a low in the mid 20′s and highs in the low 40′s. Sunshine is forecast as well.

The next storm takes aim on the Ozarks beginning early Tuesday morning. There are a slew of various model solutions right now. The one that looks the most reasonable is a chance for some light winter weather early Tuesday then transition to rain.

A line of heavier rain is likely early Wednesday morning. This will be followed by much colder weather. Very strong winds are also likely during this period with gusts once again nearing 40 mph. Check the forecast this weekend for any changes. Merry Christmas Everyone!

