Advertisement

INTERACTIVE MAP: What’s rated the best, worst candy for the Christmas season

This Christmas candy map of America shows the top candy in each state during the Christmas...
This Christmas candy map of America shows the top candy in each state during the Christmas holiday season. (CandyStore.com)(WKYT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Candystore.com released its list of best and worst candy for 2020.

Its interactive map ranks the most popular holiday candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners up. The survey asked 26,000 customers. Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/

Key Takeaways:

  • Reese’s Cups Losing Popularity?!
  • Peppermint Bark Is Up More Than Ever
  • Snickers and Chocolate Santas Rising

What about the candy you don’t like. See the 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months! Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/worst-christmas-candy/

Key Takeaways:

  • There’s a New Worst Christmas Candy
  • Chocolate Oranges Appear on the List for the First Time
  • Reindeer Corn Not As Bad This Year?

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs near 30 on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas then a Huge Warm-up
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,200+ new cases; Arkansas nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

Highs near 30 on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas then a Huge Warm-up
Springfield restaurant owner, Missouri Fraternal of Police team up to serve community heroes
Lift Up Springfield
Springfield charity distributes Christmas meals, toys
Springfield's Mercy Hospital showcases new groundbreaking blood clotting surgery