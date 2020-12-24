INTERACTIVE MAP: What’s rated the best, worst candy for the Christmas season
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Candystore.com released its list of best and worst candy for 2020.
Its interactive map ranks the most popular holiday candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners up. The survey asked 26,000 customers. Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/
Key Takeaways:
- Reese’s Cups Losing Popularity?!
- Peppermint Bark Is Up More Than Ever
- Snickers and Chocolate Santas Rising
What about the candy you don’t like. See the 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months! Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/worst-christmas-candy/
Key Takeaways:
- There’s a New Worst Christmas Candy
- Chocolate Oranges Appear on the List for the First Time
- Reindeer Corn Not As Bad This Year?
