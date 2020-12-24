INTERACTIVE MAP: What’s rated the best, worst candy for the Christmas season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Candystore.com released its list of best and worst candy for 2020.

Its interactive map ranks the most popular holiday candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners up. The survey asked 26,000 customers. Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/

Key Takeaways:

Reese’s Cups Losing Popularity?!

Peppermint Bark Is Up More Than Ever

Snickers and Chocolate Santas Rising

What about the candy you don’t like. See the 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months! Check it out here: https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/worst-christmas-candy/

Key Takeaways:

There’s a New Worst Christmas Candy

Chocolate Oranges Appear on the List for the First Time

Reindeer Corn Not As Bad This Year?

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.