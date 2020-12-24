Judge sentences Christian County couple to supervised probation for child endangerment charges

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Christian County couple to probation for endangering the welfare of a child.

Robert and Brenda Brown faced several charges of child endangerment and child abuse.

A grand jury indictment in May 2018 out of Christian County said the Browns “created a substantial risk to the life, body and health of at least six children.” Investigators said the couple choked a 9-year-old girl, dropped her on the concrete, and then dragged her. Investigators said they also forced a 14-year-old to use a bucket in the basement for a toilet.

Both will serve five years of supervised probation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.