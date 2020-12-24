Leigh’s Lost and Found: This rescue dog is looking for his perfect family for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In my Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re hoping for a last minute present for a rescue dog in need.

Roscoe has been with 4 the Love of k9′s rescue for a year now and his wish to Santa is to find his forever home.

“He’s very energetic.”

Roscoe is about four years old but still has that puppy energy.

“If you’d like to go on walks and hikes, he would definitely be able to handle that. He’s very strong, he would have fun doing that.”

His K-9 buddy partner Mackenzie Karlson says Roscoe is a Blue Heeler mix and at one time, did have the perfect home.

“His father passed away and that’s how he came into the rescue, the family wasn’t able to take him.”

So now, he’s in boarding with a local dog trainer where he’s picking up many necessary doggie skills.

He has gone through all of his training at sidekicks doggie training. He’s good to go and he’s completed all of his courses. He has really good manners. He knows when to sit and stay and is really good in the car as well.”

She says Roscoe would do best as an only dog, but if properly introduced, he could have a canine friend.

Older kids are good with his strength and he needs a fenced yard. Cats are a no go, but he loves people and is ready to find his forever buddy.

“He is a person’s dog. He definitely knows how to be a companion. He’s just looking for the right person.”

If you want to find out more about Roscoe or meet him, contact 4 the Love of K9′s rescue at the link beloww.

