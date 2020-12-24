Advertisement

Rehab program at El Dorado Springs hospital helps COVID-19 patients fully recover

Doctors say program is a better alternative to nursing home facilities post recovery
By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recovering from the COVID-19 virus takes more than just a negative test.

Doctors say some people need extra care to get back on their feet.

We learned of a second phase of treatment available, at a hospital right here in the Ozarks.

“Bigger is not always better,” said Dr. Andrew Wyant.

Dr. Wyant spent years at a facility in Kentucky before coming to El Dorado Springs to care for people at Cedar County Memorial Hospital.

He said, “It is in some instances but just because you’re in a bigger city or bigger hospital, having practiced in both not always better.”

Dr. Wyant says the virus often has long-term health effects that can limit a person’s mobility, strength and ability to perform simple tasks.

The ‘Swing Bed’ program at Cedar County Memorial Hospital offers a person the chance to regain, develop, improve and maintain the skills they may have lost while fighting the disease.

“We can do very qualified physical therapy, occupational therapy, rehabilitation that patients need to get back on their feet,” he said.

The secondary level of care provided at the El Dorado Springs hospital isn’t limited to people in this part of the Ozarks.

“Patients in the bigger hospitals who are cared for, who might be sicker or need a higher level of care or even started their care there often get transferred then to our hospital for our Swing Bed program,” he said.

Dr. Wyant says recovering from COVID-19 can be a difficult journey.

“Getting well over COVID is not the whole story. We are pretty qualified here and in an excellent position to take care of some of those patients in the second phase of care,” explained Wyant.

He says a patient typically spends up to an additional week in the hospital to participate in their ‘Swing Bed” program recovering.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin

Latest News

City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
City of Lebanon, Mo. expanding fire department with new public safety center
Frigid conditions are forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Blast for Christmas
Joy Assisted Living
CVS, Walgreens plan for vaccine clinics at long-term healthcare facilities
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations