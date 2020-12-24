Rehab program at El Dorado Springs hospital helps COVID-19 patients fully recover

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recovering from the COVID-19 virus takes more than just a negative test.

Doctors say some people need extra care to get back on their feet.

We learned of a second phase of treatment available, at a hospital right here in the Ozarks.

“Bigger is not always better,” said Dr. Andrew Wyant.

Dr. Wyant spent years at a facility in Kentucky before coming to El Dorado Springs to care for people at Cedar County Memorial Hospital.

He said, “It is in some instances but just because you’re in a bigger city or bigger hospital, having practiced in both not always better.”

Dr. Wyant says the virus often has long-term health effects that can limit a person’s mobility, strength and ability to perform simple tasks.

The ‘Swing Bed’ program at Cedar County Memorial Hospital offers a person the chance to regain, develop, improve and maintain the skills they may have lost while fighting the disease.

“We can do very qualified physical therapy, occupational therapy, rehabilitation that patients need to get back on their feet,” he said.

The secondary level of care provided at the El Dorado Springs hospital isn’t limited to people in this part of the Ozarks.

“Patients in the bigger hospitals who are cared for, who might be sicker or need a higher level of care or even started their care there often get transferred then to our hospital for our Swing Bed program,” he said.

Dr. Wyant says recovering from COVID-19 can be a difficult journey.

“Getting well over COVID is not the whole story. We are pretty qualified here and in an excellent position to take care of some of those patients in the second phase of care,” explained Wyant.

He says a patient typically spends up to an additional week in the hospital to participate in their ‘Swing Bed” program recovering.

