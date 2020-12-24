Springfield charity distributes Christmas meals, toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield organization did its part today to spread some holiday cheer on Christmas Eve.

Lift Up Springfield hosted a meal and toy distribution at its West Kearney Street location. The organization serves the impoverished and homeless community. Founder Dr. Tricia Derges said holding the event was the right thing to do.

Since the pandemic, Lift Up Springfield reports the need for its medical services tripled. In the past five years, the organization has been able to help over 20,000 people in southwest Missouri.

For more information on services and volunteering, visit www. liftupspringfield.org

