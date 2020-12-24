Springfield Public Schools reveals plans for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools could see full-time seated classes again this spring, but leaders are not going to rush this decision.

Stephen Hall with SPS says when students head back to classrooms on January 4 they will continue doing what they have been. Grades 9-12 will do the two days in person and three days online. Grades K-8 will have four days in-person learning. And just like in the fall, Wednesday, all students will do remote learning so the schools throughout the district can be cleaned.

“But we will also be monitoring data very closely to see what impact the winter break has on the number of COVID cases with our staff and with our students,” Hall says.

In late January, the district will then decide what seated classes and what model they will use on February 1.

One parent in the district says she is crossing her fingers that they will be back in the schools full time.

“I don’t want anyone to get COVID but at the same time I feel like we are losing a lot of education for the students,” Renae Beushausen, parent to three SPS students. “I don’t feel like they are retaining as much information [this year].”

“Our goal remains unchanged, Hall adds. “We want to add more in-person learning.”

Parents will be notified by the end of January what school will look like for the remainder of the year.

