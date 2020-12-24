Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools reveals plans for 2021

Schools will wait until February to decide about seated classes.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools could see full-time seated classes again this spring, but leaders are not going to rush this decision.

Stephen Hall with SPS says when students head back to classrooms on January 4 they will continue doing what they have been. Grades 9-12 will do the two days in person and three days online. Grades K-8 will have four days in-person learning. And just like in the fall, Wednesday, all students will do remote learning so the schools throughout the district can be cleaned.

“But we will also be monitoring data very closely to see what impact the winter break has on the number of COVID cases with our staff and with our students,” Hall says.

In late January, the district will then decide what seated classes and what model they will use on February 1.

One parent in the district says she is crossing her fingers that they will be back in the schools full time.

“I don’t want anyone to get COVID but at the same time I feel like we are losing a lot of education for the students,” Renae Beushausen, parent to three SPS students. “I don’t feel like they are retaining as much information [this year].”

“Our goal remains unchanged, Hall adds. “We want to add more in-person learning.”

Parents will be notified by the end of January what school will look like for the remainder of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs near 30 on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas then a Huge Warm-up
The family worked on the new LEGO set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ LEGO set celebrates Missouri child star for 75th anniversary of film
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson commutes sentence of nonviolent drug offender from Joplin
Dimitri Dudley/Greene County Jail
Greene County prosecutor drops several charges involving shooting at night club in August
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,200+ new cases; Arkansas nearly 2,900 cases

Latest News

Highs near 30 on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Christmas then a Huge Warm-up
This Christmas candy map of America shows the top candy in each state during the Christmas...
INTERACTIVE MAP: What’s rated the best, worst candy for the Christmas season
Springfield restaurant owner, Missouri Fraternal of Police team up to serve community heroes
Lift Up Springfield
Springfield charity distributes Christmas meals, toys
Springfield's Mercy Hospital showcases new groundbreaking blood clotting surgery