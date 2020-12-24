Winter Holiday Travel: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds you to stay safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To keep everyone safe and healthy during the holidays, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) is echoing the CDC and emphasizing the safest way to celebrate the holidays is at home with the people you live with daily.

Aaron Schekorra, Public Health Information Specialist, said we must continue following the SGCHD Holiday Travel Guidance put out in early November. He said our community has felt the impact holiday gatherings have had on COVID-19 case numbers.

“Following the Thanksgiving Holiday, we did see an increase in cases, and we are able to say that Thanksgiving was the highest source of community spread in the weeks that followed,” explained Schekorra.

With Thanksgiving gatherings accounted for a total of 13% of known exposures, Schekorra said they want to avoid the same case numbers following the winter holidays. He said, especially with the colder temperatures and lower humidity, the virus seems to spread a lot easier.

“We just want people to be mindful of their holiday plans and consider celebrating within their own household,” emphasized Schekorra.

Schekorra said they are urging you to stay home this holiday. However, if you must travel, you should put safety at the forefront. He said to practice good hygiene and remember the fundamental prevention strategies to keep people around you safe—the three W’s.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

If you must travel a great distance, the health department encourages you to travel by car and reduce the number of stops you are taking.

Schekorra said doing this will decrease the opportunities you have to catch or spread COVID 19.

Springfield-Branson National Airport Spokesmen Kent Boyd said to keep all travelers safe this holiday season, they are also stressing the three W’s. He explained travel numbers in the airline industry are down 60-65 percent in most places. Therefore, there are fewer people in the airports this year, but there’s still a massive emphasis on pandemic safety.

He said everything is clean, and custodial services have been working to ensure all touchpoints are sanitized regularly. There is also sanitizing stations and signage throughout to remind flyers to keep masks on and social distance.

Boyd said the airport and the airline are probably the safest part of the trip when flying because masks are required. He said there’s also a great emphasis right now on keeping everything clean. However, he added that there are other things flyers need to be cautious of.

“What I would worry about if I was traveling is what’s on the other end in my destination? And making sure I’m keeping myself safe in the destination, and then of course here in Springfield before you leave,” explained Boyd.

Schekorra added that it’s best to avoid high-risk activities and large gatherings if you travel.

For those traveling over the next six weeks, Boyd said it’s vital that you do your research; and find out what the conditions are to the place you are flying to because everywhere is different.

“New York City has very stringent rules. In California, they’re asking everyone arriving in the state to put themself in a 14day quarantine. The bottom line, I think, for folks is to educate yourself about the place in which you are traveling. Because the rules are very likely to be different than what they are here in Missouri,” explained Boyd.

In the unfortunate situation that you contracted the virus during your travels, Schekorra said you want to avoid spreading it to others at all costs. He said it’s not just about the journey there, but the journey back. He said the best thing to do is quarantine for 14 days following your return and watch out for any covid-19 symptoms. He said don’t ignore things like headaches and congestion, especially if you were engaged in high-risk activity.

Click here to use the Springfield Greene County Health Department Risk Assessment Scoring Tool. It’s designed to help you consider the level of risk with activities and make a more informed decision about how you can reduce your risk of getting COVID-19.

