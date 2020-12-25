Ava, Mo. nursing home allows in-person visits for Christmas Eve

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season looks very different for most families this year. Heart of the Ozarks in Ava allowed visitors to safely celebrate Christmas Eve with family their family.

Nina Lane came to visit her grandmother and says she’s so thankful to be able to see her this Christmas Eve.

”I know it’s not under the exact circumstances that we would all like but just being able to see her in-person and be in the same room is about the best we could do right now so we’ll take what we can get,” Lane says.

Lane’s grandmother would usually have come home with her for Christmas, but because of the pandemic, she can’t.

“We would have a big Christmas dinner and open presents and friends and family would come over,” Lane says. “Other family would come over and visit with her so even though it’s restricted we’re just grateful we at least get this.”

Heart of the Ozarks allowed visitors at a limited capacity. Visitors had to stay in the common areas and were not allowed to go into the resident’s individual rooms. Both visitors and residents had to sit six feet apart and stay masked the entire time.

Norma Gaylene Rippee has been married to her husband, John, for 35 years and she says it means the world to her that she was able to come see him in person for the holidays.

“I’ll get to be with him,” Rippee says. “Of course I have to not stay a long time because other people have to come in too but at least I get to see him.”

All visitors had to stop at the front desk to get their temperatures checked and do a COVID-19 screening. For Rippee, she doesn’t mind the precautions because she couldn’t imagine spending Christmas Eve without her husband.

“We have to take into consideration the times,” Rippee says. “It’s good because I was wondering if Christmas came and I couldn’t see him, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

“It’s really nice to be with my wife,” John Rippee says. “I miss her a lot.”

For months Heart of the Ozarks couldn’t allow visitors because of COVID-19 concerns, which was hard for both families and residents.

“She’s used to seeing me and my dad every day since she’s been in here so that was a big difference for her not being able to see us in person every day,” Lane says.

Heart of the Ozarks has its on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up for next Wednesday, December 30. Staff at Heart of the Ozarks say that a majority of the residents have signed up to be vaccinated next week.

