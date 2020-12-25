Dent County Sheriff’s Office arrests ‘The Grinch’

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A staged holiday-spirited arrest is gaining attention in Dent County. Authorities arrested “The Grinch” on Christmas Eve!

‘The Grinch” was sent to Dent County Jail and took a mug shot Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The Grinch” is accused of dressing up as Santa Claus and stealing presents under a tree from a home. However, the missing presents have been returned!

PRESS RELEASE On 24 December 2020, at approximately 1830 hours, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned... Posted by Dent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 24, 2020

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.