Advertisement

Dent County Sheriff’s Office arrests ‘The Grinch’

A staged arrest of "The Grinch" in Dent County.
A staged arrest of "The Grinch" in Dent County.(Dent County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A staged holiday-spirited arrest is gaining attention in Dent County. Authorities arrested “The Grinch” on Christmas Eve!

‘The Grinch” was sent to Dent County Jail and took a mug shot Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The Grinch” is accused of dressing up as Santa Claus and stealing presents under a tree from a home. However, the missing presents have been returned!

PRESS RELEASE On 24 December 2020, at approximately 1830 hours, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned...

Posted by Dent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 24, 2020

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
christmas
Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases