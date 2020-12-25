Advertisement

Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.

“I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswolds and that’s where we went wild from that point on,” said Redd.

From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.

“People are amazed, saying, ‘how do you get the lights to work?’ I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there,” said Redd.

The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.

“It’s all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that’s a part of life; we want to make everybody happy,” said Redd.

It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.

“Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
christmas
Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases