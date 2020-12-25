Advertisement

Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Branson, Mo. battled a Christmas morning fire at a condo at the Branson Landing.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. Crews arrived to find a fire in the top floor of the condos. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other condos or stores.

Firefighters with three trucks responded to the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Robert and Brenda Brown/Christian County Jail
Judge sentences Christian County couple to supervised probation for child endangerment charges
Sunshine expected through the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold for Christmas with a weekend warm-up
Sunshine Street near Zimmer Avenue
Firefighters battle a fire in an old motel near Springfield
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Latest News

Fire at Branson Landing condo
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
Sunshine expected through the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold for Christmas with a weekend warm-up
Heart of the Ozarks allows visitors on Christmas Eve
Ava, Mo. nursing home allows in-person visits for Christmas Eve