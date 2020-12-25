Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Branson, Mo. battled a Christmas morning fire at a condo at the Branson Landing.
Firefighters responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. Crews arrived to find a fire in the top floor of the condos. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other condos or stores.
Firefighters with three trucks responded to the fire.
