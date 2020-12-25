Advertisement

INTERACTIVE MAP: A look at each state’s most popular Christmas movie character

A new interactive map from ForeverMoments.com tackles the debate for the most popular Christmas...
A new interactive map from ForeverMoments.com tackles the debate for the most popular Christmas movie character, using geotagged Twitter data from all 50 states(ForeverMoments.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many families, Christmas Day is one of the best times to watch a holiday movie.

A new interactive map from ForeverMoments.com tackles the debate for the most popular Christmas movie character, using geotagged Twitter data from all 50 states to determine each state’s most popular character. Data specialists tracked tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases to create an interactive map.

In Missouri, Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) was considered the most popular Christmas character.

In Arkansas, Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) was considered the most popular Christmas character.

For the full interactive map, CLICK HERE.

data from all 50 states

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
christmas
Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases