INTERACTIVE MAP: A look at each state’s most popular Christmas movie character

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many families, Christmas Day is one of the best times to watch a holiday movie.

A new interactive map from ForeverMoments.com tackles the debate for the most popular Christmas movie character, using geotagged Twitter data from all 50 states to determine each state’s most popular character. Data specialists tracked tweets, hashtags, and keyword phrases to create an interactive map.

In Missouri, Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) was considered the most popular Christmas character.

In Arkansas, Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) was considered the most popular Christmas character.

For the full interactive map, CLICK HERE.

