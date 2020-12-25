Missouri distributes 23,000+ COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, nursing home residents ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri has distributed more than 23,000 COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers and nursing home residents ahead of Christmas.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use nearly two weeks ago, then approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use one week later. Both vaccines have arrived to Missouri health care facilities and nursing homes statewide.

According to an update from the governor’s office, more than 450,000 Missourians are expected to be vaccinated in Phase 1A, which is expected to take several weeks to complete.

“The approval of an additional vaccine will help us move through the phases of our vaccination plan and offer more vaccines to Missourians, " said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “While we continue to receive positive news in our fight against COVID-19, I remind Missourians that the virus is still here, and we all must take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the holiday season.”

State leaders have approved nearly 300 facilities statewide to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients through Phase 1A. More than 700 additional facilities could be approved in the upcoming weeks.

The governor’s office says vaccinators have been approved in all geographic regions of Missouri.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates in Missouri, CLICK HERE for the state’s vaccine website.

