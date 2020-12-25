Advertisement

Rolla police collect 150+ gifts for children in need through ‘Operation Blue Christmas’

Operation Blue Christmas.
Operation Blue Christmas.(Rolla Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Rolla Police Department has teamed up with local schools and community members to provide 150 gifts for children in need this holiday season.

Rolla officers started “Operation Blue Christmas” this year, coordinating a contact-free Christmas gift program.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us make Christmas a little merrier for over 150 children through Operation Blue Christmas! What an amazing community we are blessed to work in! We hope Santa makes a special stop to see each of you,” the Rolla Police Department wrote Friday on Facebook.

Among the gifts donated through Operation Blue Christmas were car seats from the Rolla Fire Department.

During Operation Blue Christmas, we had a request for 2 car seats. We would like to thank Rolla City Fire Department for providing these two car seats! Santa appreciated the help!

Posted by Rolla Police Department on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
christmas
Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases