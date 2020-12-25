Rolla police collect 150+ gifts for children in need through ‘Operation Blue Christmas’
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Rolla Police Department has teamed up with local schools and community members to provide 150 gifts for children in need this holiday season.
Rolla officers started “Operation Blue Christmas” this year, coordinating a contact-free Christmas gift program.
“Thank you to everyone who helped us make Christmas a little merrier for over 150 children through Operation Blue Christmas! What an amazing community we are blessed to work in! We hope Santa makes a special stop to see each of you,” the Rolla Police Department wrote Friday on Facebook.
Among the gifts donated through Operation Blue Christmas were car seats from the Rolla Fire Department.
