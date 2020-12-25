Advertisement

St. Louis nears homicide record with 4 Christmas Eve deaths

(KOSA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four fatal shootings Christmas Eve brought St. Louis homicide toll for the year within reach of its all-time annual record. Police say at least 257 people have been killed in St. Louis this year, 10 short of the record 267 set in 1993.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that because of the city’s population decline, its homicide rate is believed to now exceed 85 per 100,000 people. It was 69 per 100,000 in 1993 when the city’s population was nearly 30% larger than it is now.

Compounding the violence in the area was a fatal double shooting of two men in nearby University City.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152
Fire engulfs condo at Branson Landing Christmas morning
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor charges parents of child investigators say was killed to remove a “demon”
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Holiday Dinner
LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Latest News

Lawrence Olson.
Burglar caught in Baxter County, Ark. home on Christmas Day, taken into custody
The Connecting Grounds delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets.
The Connecting Grounds in Springfield delivers more than 150 Christmas presents to people living on the streets
Gene Guilkey of Liberty harvested this 6x7 bull elk on public land in Shannon County Dec. 16.
All five hunters in Missouri’s first elk hunting season harvest a bull elk
christmas
Santa’s Secret Helpers surprise hundreds of Stone County kids on Christmas morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100 new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases