Teen dies in Douglas County crash on Christmas Eve

(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died from a crash Thursday evening in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old driver skidded off the road and hit a tree. It happened at Highway 181, nearly three miles north of Dora, Missouri, according to the MSHP crash report. A 14-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP has investigated 41 fatality crashes this year in Troop G, which covers most of the southwest Missouri region.

